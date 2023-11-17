American International Group Inc. Buys 1,557 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 27.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $493,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 121,638 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PROS by 178.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 101,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $388,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PROS Price Performance

PRO stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.14.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

