American International Group Inc. Buys 1,752 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Northwest Bancshares worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.31 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,769.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,644 shares of company stock worth $265,543 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.