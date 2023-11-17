American International Group Inc. Buys 3,063 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,126,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APO opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

