American International Group Inc. Buys 452 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.8% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 102,046 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 159,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EFSC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

