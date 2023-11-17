American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About Apollo Medical

(Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

