American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at $253,442,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at $253,442,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,040,839.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,717 shares of company stock worth $5,341,854 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.15. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

