American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth about $9,626,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRCT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

