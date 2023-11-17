American International Group Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IDYA. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.78. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $25,819.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,978 shares of company stock worth $470,749 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

