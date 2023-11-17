American International Group Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 432,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -412.50%.

In other news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,915. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

