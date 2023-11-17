American International Group Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 3,482.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 320.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

