American International Group Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

SNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

