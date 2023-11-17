American International Group Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $218,971.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,596.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $218,971.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,596.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,510. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.96. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.