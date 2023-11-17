American International Group Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Matthews International worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 97.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MATW opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MATW shares. TheStreet lowered Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

