American International Group Inc. Has $718,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of NBT Bancorp worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $189,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBT Bancorp

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.