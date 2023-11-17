American International Group Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.39. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

