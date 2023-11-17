American International Group Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Read Our Latest Report on XHR

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.