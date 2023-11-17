American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.