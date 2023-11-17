American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $6,600,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $1,798,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $3,276,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alphatec by 214.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.38 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,538,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,538,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.