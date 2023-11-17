American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMN. TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.16 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

