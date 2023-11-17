American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HRMY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.