American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Galbraith sold 60,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,561,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,786.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,868 shares of company stock worth $13,619,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP opened at $19.39 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

