American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Wabash National worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $17,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at $13,928,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $6,132,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Wabash National by 59.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $971.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. DA Davidson cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

