American International Group Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of City worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of City by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of City by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Stock Performance

CHCO opened at $97.56 on Friday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. City had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

