American International Group Inc. Purchases 14,813 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.