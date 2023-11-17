American International Group Inc. Purchases 14,813 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.