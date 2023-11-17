American International Group Inc. Purchases 7,496 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after buying an additional 561,979 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,906,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Krispy Kreme Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

