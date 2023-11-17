American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HNI worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HNI by 1,015.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $372,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $821,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $372,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $39.28 on Friday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNI. Benchmark raised their target price on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

