American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.6 %

TTD opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 213.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

