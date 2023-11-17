American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,541 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $81,362.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $81,362.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,864 shares in the company, valued at $892,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

