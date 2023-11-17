American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trustmark worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,088,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,951,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.27 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRMK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

