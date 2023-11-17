American International Group Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

