American International Group Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Universal worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 2,841.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Universal by 269.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.84%.

Several research firms have commented on UVV. StockNews.com upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

