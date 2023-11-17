American International Group Inc. Sells 2,471 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,075 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 14.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,638,000 after acquiring an additional 488,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,175.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 50,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,175.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 204,181 shares of company stock worth $4,324,138. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

