American International Group Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Veeco Instruments worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.28. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

