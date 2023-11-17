American International Group Inc. Sells 405 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $598,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,800.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

