American International Group Inc. Sells 463 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CTS worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth $271,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 17.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CTS by 11.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.65. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

