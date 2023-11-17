American International Group Inc. Sells 471 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Greenbrier Companies worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.