American International Group Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $197.94 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $248.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.27 and its 200-day moving average is $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

