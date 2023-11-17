American International Group Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Veradigm worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Veradigm by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period.

Veradigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.64 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Veradigm Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

