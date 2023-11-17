American International Group Inc. Takes $750,000 Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.52. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

