American International Group Inc. Takes Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Triumph Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,649,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,757,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Articles

