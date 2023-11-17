Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

