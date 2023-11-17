Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 72,124 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,253,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 372,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 156,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

