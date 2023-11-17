Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 12,929 Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $817,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 40.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Seneca Foods stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.48. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

