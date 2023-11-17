Bank of Montreal Can Invests $539,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,184,000 after buying an additional 1,338,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,835,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.61 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

