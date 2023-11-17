Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $498,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 64.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,775,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

