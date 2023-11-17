Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $548,000 Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $79,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $53,622,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth $34,320,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $30,454,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MORN opened at $270.76 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $271.30. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.80.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,069,973.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,099,789.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,069,973.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,099,789.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,154,730. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

