Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $560,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NZAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NZAC stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NZAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.