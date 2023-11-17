Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $696.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $456.55 and a 12 month high of $745.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

