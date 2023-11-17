Bank of Montreal Can Takes $499,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on R shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,678,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

