Bank of Montreal Can Takes $508,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,490 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,071,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 212,227 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

